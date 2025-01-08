Coleman Hawkins Gives Harsh Assessment Of Kansas State's Struggles
The Kansas State basketball team is struggling after entering the season with so much promise.
Tuesday's loss against Oklahoma State was the fifth in the last six games. Senior Coleman Hawkins addressed the issue after the latest setback.
He said the Wildcats aren't taking things serious as necessary.
"I feel like everyone needs to do more as far as taking care of responsibility," Hawkins said. "Whether it's on the court, off the court, I feel like it's little as the way we warmup, how serious we take a warmup, when we finish our pregame warmup when we go back to the locker room if you're walking or running. Just little details like that."
Three of the losses during the skid were by double-digits. The other two were blown leads. After a strong start against the Cowboys Tuesday, the Wildcats were on the receiving end of a 20-2 run.
Hawkins said these lapses in play need to stop if the Wildcats have any chance of competing the competitive Big 12.
"Taking the game of basketball serious," Hawkins said. "I feel like today we didn't warm up well enough. I feel like we came out flat with no energy and I feel like at times we just don't take the pregame warmups serious. I think everyone needs to take a bigger jump of discipline as far as just being better in those perspectives."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
