Coleman Hawkins Trolls SEC After Alabama's Loss To Michigan
Michigan's stunning bowl victory over Alabama has many in the collegiate sports world talking.
One of them was Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins, who trolled Alabama after its 13-point performance Tuesday.
Hawkins still proudly supports his former Illinois Fighting Illini and congratulated them after their Cheez-It Citrus Bowl victory over South Carolina. Alabama was the fourth SEC team to lose a Big Ten opponent this bowl season, prompting Hawkins to add fuel to the Big Ten-SEC rivalry.
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema joined Hawkins in showing the track record between the two conferences post-regular season.
Alabama was not selected to participate in the college football playoffs, a decision many questioned. Their loss to Michigan reciprocated these thoughts, as their now-four losses are the school's most since Nick Saban's first season in 2007. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe completed just 50 percent of his passes against Michigan, with his three first-quarter turnovers leading to 13 Michigan points.
Even Alabama defender Paul Finebaum threw in the towel on the Crimson Tide deserving a postseason spot.
“I led the Alabama parade to get them into the playoffs,” Finebaum said on Get Up! Wednesday morning. “I stood on every building, especially on this show. But on the first day of the new year, I’m surrendering. I am waving the white flag. Forget Alabama, I'm done, get me out.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.