Paul Finebaum Back on ESPN Morning Shows Following Suspension Report
Paul Finebaum returned to the ESPN airwaves on Tuesday morning, a day after it was reported that he had been suspended by the network. On Monday Outkick's Clay Travis tweeted that Finebaum had been removed from all his regular on-air appearances after he revealed in an interview with Travis that he was considering a run for Senate.
ESPN denied the report and Finebaum was back on the air with his radio show by Monday afternoon. On Tuesday Finebaum was back on both Get Up and First Take after a week away. Here's the visual proof that he's alive and well and allowed on ESPN:
If ESPN was hoping for this to go away quietly, Stephen A. Smith did not help by saying, "First of all, it's good to see you. I missed ya last week, buddy."
Smith also has well-publicized political aspirations and some have pointed out, he was never pulled off ESPN's airwaves no matter what he's said about that or anything else. Of course at this point there's no solid proof that Finebaum was either.
Whoever Smith or Finebaum plan on voting for when the next election rolls around, they both seem likely to be on ESPN until the point they choose not to be on ESPN.