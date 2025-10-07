SI

Paul Finebaum Back on ESPN Morning Shows Following Suspension Report

Stephen Douglas

Paul Finebaum appeared on 'Get Up' and ‘First Take’ on Tuesday.
Paul Finebaum appeared on 'Get Up' and ‘First Take’ on Tuesday. / ESPN / @AwfulAnnouncin

Paul Finebaum returned to the ESPN airwaves on Tuesday morning, a day after it was reported that he had been suspended by the network. On Monday Outkick's Clay Travis tweeted that Finebaum had been removed from all his regular on-air appearances after he revealed in an interview with Travis that he was considering a run for Senate.

ESPN denied the report and Finebaum was back on the air with his radio show by Monday afternoon. On Tuesday Finebaum was back on both Get Up and First Take after a week away. Here's the visual proof that he's alive and well and allowed on ESPN:

If ESPN was hoping for this to go away quietly, Stephen A. Smith did not help by saying, "First of all, it's good to see you. I missed ya last week, buddy."

Smith also has well-publicized political aspirations and some have pointed out, he was never pulled off ESPN's airwaves no matter what he's said about that or anything else. Of course at this point there's no solid proof that Finebaum was either.

Whoever Smith or Finebaum plan on voting for when the next election rolls around, they both seem likely to be on ESPN until the point they choose not to be on ESPN.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/Media