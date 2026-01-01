Wildcats expected to hire veteran Big Ten coach to Klein's staff

MANHATTAN, Kan. — New Kansas State coach Collin Klein has made another impactful additon to his inaugural staff as he brings in Illinois assistant coach Thad Ward to lead wide receivers.

Ward previously served in the same capacity during the Wildcats' run to the 2022 Big 12 Conference Championship and a berth in the Sugar Bowl against Alabama.

He is the first offensive assistant coach off Bret Bielema's staff to make a move this offseason, as he rejoins former Illinois staffer Cory Patterson, who will coach running backs coach for the Wildcats.

Ward leaves Illinois for a third time following a pair of three-year stints under Lovie Smith as running backs coach from 2016-18 before returning in the same capacity under Bret Bielema since 2023.

Sources: Kansas State is expected to hire Illinois assistant head coach Thad Ward as the school’s new associate head coach and receivers coach. He coached Kansas State’s WRs in 2022 when the Wildcats won the Big 12. pic.twitter.com/WZOldGTH0C — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 1, 2026

The Wildcats coaching staff is likely complete on the defensive side of the ball while Klein has taken time to assemble his offensive staff.

Wildcats Coaching Staff

Defensive Coordinator/Safeties: Jordan Peterson

Special Teams Coordinator: Stanton Weber

Quarterbacks: Christian Ellsworth

Running Backs: Cory Patterson

Wide Receivers: Thad Ward

Offensive Line: Mike Schmidt

Defensive Line: Buddy Wyatt

Linebackers: Nick Toth

Cornerbacks: Marcus Woodson

Defensive Backs: Jeremiah Johnson

General Manager: Trey Scott

Coaching Resume

Ward brings more than 20 years of college football coaching experience to Manhattan including many years as a successful running backs coach.

Ward’s rushing attack was key to Illinois' resurgence during the 2024 season which helped Illinois go 10-3, which tied the single-season record for wins, and a final ranking of No. 16 in the AP Top 25.

The Illini’s top four backs Kaden Feagin, Laughery, McCray, and Ca’Lil Valentine combined for 1,716 yards and 19 touchdowns. McCray led the way with 609 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, tied for the 8th-most rushing touchdowns in a single season in program history,

During Ward’s initial stint as wideouts coach was fruitful as his top three receivers combined for139 receptions for 1,768 yards and 11 touchdowns. Two of his top pass catchers, Malik Knowles (Minnesota) and Kade Warner (Tampa Bay) signed NFL contracts following the season.

Kansas State new coach Collin Klein smiles as he makes remarks at his introduction ceremony at Morgan Family Arena on Dec. 5, 2025. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ward spent three seasons at Temple from 2019-21 where he coached the Owls’ wide receivers and served as the pass game coordinator. He coached Jadan Blue to a pair of All-AAC honors, including the 2019 season when Blue set the school’s all-time record for receptions (95) and yards (1,067).

Blue became the first player in school history to top the 1,000-yard receiving mark. Ward also had a solid second option as Branden Mack caught 59 passes for 904 yards and seven touchdowns.

During Ward's first stint at Illinois, he was able to coach running back Reggie Corbin to1,085 yards and nine touchdowns on 8.5 yards per carry in 2018.

Ward spent the 2012 season at Western Michigan as he developed wide receiver Jaime Wilson into the MAC Freshman of the Year thanks to 67 receptions for 792 yards and six touchdowns.

Prior to WMU, Ward spent one season at Gardner-Webb as the wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator in 2011, which followed six seasons as the running backs coach at Western Illinois from 2005-10.

During his time in Macomb, Ward coached three players to All-America status in Travis Glasford (2005), Herb Donaldson (2007 and 2008), and Dre Gibbs (2008). In his final season at WIU, Ward helped the Leathernecks finish with an 8-5 record, which included a victory in the first round of the FCS Playoffs.

Ward began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Florida A&M before spending two years coaching at Tallahassee Rickards High School in 2003 and 2004, the final year serving as the interim head coach.

