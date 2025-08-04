Kstate

College Football Insider Puts Even More Expectations On Kansas State

Shandel Richardson

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Dylan Edwards (3) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Dylan Edwards (3) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas State Wildcats have received plenty of offseason love. From ESPN to Associated Press to USA Today, they are generally considered the best team in the Big 12.

The Wildcats got even more shine from Brett McMurphy of On3.com, who recently revealed his Top 25 preseason voting ballot. He had K-State as the top-ranked team from the conference.

It makes sense because the Wildcats return quarterback Avery Johnson, who should be more comfortable in his second season as the starter. There's also running back Dylan Edwards getting his first run in the No. 1 role.

BIG 12 HAS SOME OF BEST QUARTERBACKS IN NATION

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is one of the best in the nation at his position but he is expected to see much of the competition from the Big 12 conference.

TCU coach Sonny Dykes said the league may have the best collections of quarterbacks. He made the claim during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show.

"You better show up every week in the Big 12," Dykes said. "I do believe it's probably the strongest league in college football at the quarterback position."

Johnson has plenty of competition in his league, including Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), Sawyer Robinson (Baylor) and Rocco Becht (Iowa State).

ESPN PROJECT K-STATE NEEDS A PERFECT ROAD TO CFP

Kansas State has one of college football's best early-season matchups it faces Iowa State Aug. 23 in Dublin, Ireland.

The Cyclones are the defending Big 12 champions, so the game should test the Wildcats in Week 0. Even with a victory, the question is if K-State has enough quality opponents to earn a berth in the CFP should it lose later in the season.

ESPN recently took at look at every Top 25 team chances of making the playoffs.

The article said the selection committee would like, "A season-opening win against Iowa State in Dublin. The Cyclones are capable of winning the Big 12, and if K-State can knock them off in the season opener, it could help alleviate the blow of a loss in the Big 12 title game if they meet again. K-State would be able to claim a regular-season win against the conference champs. That's a résumé booster that has helped teams before in the committee meeting room."

But the Big 12 is wide open as ever. The Wildcats are the overwhelming favorites because there is so much uncertainty. The biggest game on the schedule after Iowa State is likely at Kansas.

"No statement wins," the ESPN article read. "If K-State doesn't beat Iowa State, it might not have a win against a ranked team on its résumé. The Wildcats don't face Arizona State or BYU during the regular season. Texas Tech could play its way into the top 25 and even make a run at the Big 12 title, and Kansas could as well, but there's no headliner in the lineup to help separate K-State from another comparable contender."

MORE KANSAS STATE NEWS

Linkon Cure already making good impression

ESPN reveals reason why K-State can make CFP

K-State has one of the most difficult schedules in Big 12

— Jim Rome (@jimrome) August 2, 2025

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here