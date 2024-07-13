Colorado State Coach Claims Kansas State Offered QB $600,000 To Transfer
Kansas State had zero drama during its Big 12 Media Days session this week in Las Vegas.
They, however, couldn't avoid it at the Mountain West event. Colorado State coach Jay Norvell accused the Wildcats football program of tampering with quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi. Norvell claims his quarterback relayed that Kansas State offered $600,000 for him to transfer.
"[Fowler-Nicolosi] said that a guy from Kansas State called and offered him $600,000 [if he entered the transfer portal] because they lost their quarterback," Norvell said. "I'm not accusing Kansas State of anything, I'm just telling you what the kid told me. If they don't want their name thrown in it, I think they should probably get a handle on their people."
Fowler-Nicolosi is entering his third year as the starting quarterback at Colorado State. Last year he threw for 3,460 yards with 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions,
The accusations don't make much sense considering the Wildcats have quarterback Avery Johnson, who is considered among the best in the Big 12. He is a darkhorse candidate for the Heisman Trophy. The Wildcats, who were picked to finish second in the conference, have no reason to spend that kind of money on a backup quarterback.
Still, Norvell continued with the loaded allegations.
"If you have enough evidence, you can prove it," Norvell said. "Smoking gun is a smoking gun."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of K State On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI