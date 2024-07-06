Competition Between Returning Wing Players With The Newcomers Makes K-State Stronger
Despite several frontcourt players joining Kansas State men’s basketball team through the transfer portal this spring, returning senior forward David N’Guessan will still play an important role for the Wildcats
Having played two seasons for coach Jerome Tang at K-State, N’Guessan has the experience to let the new wing players coming in exactly what Tang expects from the players. In short, N’Guessan will be a glue guy for a team bringing in 10 new players.
N’Guessan, though, hasn’t met some of his new teammates, yet.
“David is with the Dutch National Team,” Tang said. “Both he and his brother made their national team, and I'm excited for that. It's something that his mom sent me a text how it's a dream come true that both of her sons are playing on the national team and so we're proud of him. So, he's there working. And we're in communication with him.”
Tang knows what he is going to get from N’Guessan. Last season he took a step forward in production, recording his first three career double-doubles and pulling down double digits in rebounds seven times.
Also, returning on the wing are Taj Manning and Macaleab Rich. Both saw some action last season as freshmen.
“They've done a great job and a group that we brought in are really, really passionate about the game,” Tang said. “They want to learn, and they want to get better and so they're really embracing everything that we do. So, it's been a lot of fun.”
Tang wants a lot of competition from the players for starting spots because that ultimately will help the Wildcats when it comes to playing games.
“Every year, the players who are here have to embrace that if they want to be great, there has to be great competition,” Tang said. “And so, they help us recruit guys here who are looking to start then they get out on the floor and compete. Taj, Buddy (Rich) and David (N’Guessan) have all embraced that, so I’m very proud of those guys.”
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
