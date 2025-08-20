K-State Men's Basketball Finds Missing Piece For 2025 Class
The clock is ticking on the college basketball offseason, but that didn't stop Kansas State coach Jerome Tang from adding Dorin Buca, a big man out of Italy, on Tuesday.
Buca is a massive program acquisition, as it was looking for more depth at the center position. Currently, Stephen Osei (Casper College) is the only other center commitment in the 2025 class. UNC-Wilmington transfer Khamari McGriff could see minutes at the position, and Tyreek Smith could also chip in if the NCAA approves his waiver for the upcoming season.
At 7-foot-1, Buca will be a factor at the basket. He showcased his rebounding ability with Akern Libertas Liverno, averaging 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds, shooting at 60.8 percent from the field across 43 games. Buca is a strong player around the rim, pulling in double-digit rebounds in four contests this season.
Buca is also a defensive threat, averaging 1.2 blocks, which would have ranked No. 2 on the Wildcats roster and No. 11 across the Big 12. He showcased his blocking ability in Akerna Libertas Liverno's game against Piacenza, where he recorded a season-high five blocks.
Buca is the third international player to commit to Kansas State this offseason, joining Andrej Kostic from Serbia and Elias Rapieque out of Germany.
Kansas State will have an almost entirely new look when upon taking the floor in October. It added 12 players this offseason, with Buca being the 14th player on the roster this season. Buca aims to help Kansas State hold its ground in the paint as the program seeks its first tournament appearance since 2023.
K-STATE CAN ACCOMPLISH MAJOR FEAT OPENING WEEK FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2002
Kansas State's kickoff of the college football season became a little more special after the preseason AP poll was released Aug. 11.
The battle between the Wildcats and Iowa State is the first time two ranked teams have met in "Week 0" since 2002. Kansas State enters the contest ranked No. 17, while Iowa State comes in just five spots behind the Wildcats at No. 22.
While "Farmaggedon" dates all the way back to 1917, this is only the third time the two teams have both been ranked facing each other. The first occurred in 2002 when the No. 12 Wildcats defeated No. 21 Iowa State in a 58-7 blowout. K-State's 51-point victory is the largest margin of victory by either team in the series. Kansas State finished on a six-game win streak that season, including a Holiday Bowl victory over Arizona State to finish the season 11-2.
More Kansas State News
K-State's Chris Klieman Provided Injury Updates On Key Defensive Players
K-State Legend Michael Beasley Has Another Hilarious Viral Moment
Kansas State Hype Video Has Fans Itching For Season To Start