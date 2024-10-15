Confidence Is Key For Kansas State WR Jayce Brown
Kansas State receiver Jayce Brown has brought the swagger players from the state of Florida usually possess.
It has led to him becoming the top receiving threat for quarterback Avery Johnson. Brown leads the team in all receiving categories with 23 catches for 398 yards and three touchdowns.
"Just the confidence in which he's playing and how fast he's playing," coach Chris Klieman said. "We're putting him in different spots, moving him around, and he's playing with a lot of confidence, and those two obviously have a really good chemistry."
Last week Brown caught six passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-28 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes. Brown is having the expected impact when the Wildcats recruited him out of Fort Walton Beach. He was a first-team All-State in high school.
Now, Brown is beating defenders in the Big 12 just like he did at the prep level.
"We try to keep a neutral mindset, not be too high, too low," Brown said. "A lot of guys came up to me at halftime telling me to stay in it and be ready for my moment and I felt like did that."
GIDDENS FINALLY GETTING SOME RESPECT
Running back D.J. Giddens entered this season with a chip on his shoulder.
Many around the program felt he lacked recognition despite being one of the top backs in the Big 12. He leads the conference with 786 yards and two touchdowns on 108 carriers. The production has played a role in the 5-1 start after Saturday's victory against Colorado.
"He practices the way you guys watch him play," Klieman said. "He's one of the guys where we try and give him a few breaks during the week, and he doesn't want them. He wants to stay out there, he wants every rep he can get."
