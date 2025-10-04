Kansas State Lost Late TD Due to Player's Helmet Rip in One-Point Loss to Baylor
Kansas State lost in devastating fashion on the road at Baylor Saturday when the Wildcats had a late touchdown wiped away because receiver Jayce Brown's helmet was ripped off on the play.
With just four minutes left in the fourth quarter as Kansas State trailed by one, Brown's helmet was snatched near the 30-yard line which immediately blew the play dead. After the contact, he had a clear path to the end zone and ran helmet-less to the house only for the play to be called back.
The Wildcats settled for a field goal on the drive, but the Bears converted a field goal on their own on the next drive to regain the one-point lead which they held onto through the horn.
Check out the wild sequence below:
The Wildcats got the ball back with just under 30 seconds left to try and win the game. They set up for a 56-yard field-goal attempt with five seconds remaining, but Baylor blocked it and ran off with a wild win.
Brown's catch was blown dead at the 28-yard line and a face mask penalty on the helmet incident brought the Wildcats to the 14, but the Baylor defense held and forced K-State to settle for the field goal. The junior receiver still had a big game with four receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. Kansas State dropped to 2-4 on the year with the brutal loss, while Baylor moved on to 4-2 ahead of their trip to play TCU after a week off.