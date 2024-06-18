Cornerback Serious Stinyard Narrows His Schools To Kansas State And West Virginia; Announcement Tonight
Kansas State football program is serious about garnering commitments from high school defensive players. The Wildcats have already secured six verbal commitments who enjoy stopping opponents.
The Wildcats hope that number increases by one later today. Serious Stinyard, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback from Gaither High School in Tampa, Fla., wrote on his X page, formerly Twitter, that he will make his announcement at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
It appears K-State is locked in a two-way battle with Big 12 foe West Virginia. Stinyard made official visits to both schools.
The Mountaineers may have the inside track. Stinyard was quoted on FanNation Mountaineers Now that he liked the way West Virginia treated him during the recruiting process.
“My relationship has been all just great with everyone (at West Virginia),” Stinyard said. “WVU is probably one of the nicest places on earth. My lead recruiter is coach Jevaughn Codlin, the assistant cornerback coach. I love how he's straight up about everything and he doesn't sugarcoat anything. I think that's very important.”
However, Stinyard highlighted K-State on his X page before making an official visit to Manhattan several days ago. He also recently visited Minnesota.
Last year at Gaither High School Stinyard had three interceptions.
K-State has already received verbal commitments from cornerback JoJo Scott, defensive tackle Will Kemna, linebacker Weston Polk, cornerback Martel Jackson, defensive end Dalton Knapp and linebacker Sawyer Schilke.
Whether Stinyard commits to K-State or not, it is highly likely the Wildcats will receive several verbal commitments this week. This is the month college programs like to get as many commitments as possible.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
