Could Washington Commanders Target Kansas State DJ Giddens?
Kansas State running back DJ Giddens has greatly improved his NFL Draft stock during the offseason.
A strong showing at the Combine in Indianapolis has caught the eye of several analysts and team scouts. One of the teams that could show interest in the Washington Commanders.
According to Hogs Haven, Giddens is a good fit in Washington.
"Washington could use more backfield talent," the article stated. "While the Commanders boasted a top-five rushing attack, running back production became pedestrian as the season went deep. Optimally, the team needs another backfield option that is capable of big plays and providing depth. Short of an explosive second gear, Giddens has the playmaking vision, speed, and elusiveness out of the backfield. He works best in gap schemes where the offensive line is able to create holes. He is a back that can be a factor in the run and pass game. Aspects such as pass blocking technique, lower pad level, etc. could be coached up with the tutelage of Anthony Lynn. He would likely be part of a platoon with Brian Robinson, Austin Ekeler, and Jeremy McNichols. Giddens has the traits to be an every-down back, though he will need to prove it in camp and on the field."
The Commanders have the No. 61 in the second round but the most likely would look at Giddens with their No. 128 pick in the fourth round.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI