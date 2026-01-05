Every Coach's Playoff ATS Record (Sean McVay Looking to Continue Postseason Dominance)
The NFL Playoffs are set to begin this weekend, and we're down to the final 14 teams competing for the right to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
There are plenty of new faces in the postseason this year. Four head coaches will be making their postseason debut, including Ben Johnson and Liam Coen, making the playoffs in their first year in the position.
Let's take a look at every head coach's postseason against-the-spread records. Keep in mind these spread records only include their time as a head coach; records as coordinators don't count.
NFL Head Coach Playoff Spread Records
- DeMeco Ryans 3-1 (-3.5 vs. Steelers)
- Sean McVay 8-5 (-10.5 vs. Panthers)
- Kyle Shanahan 7-5 (+3.5 vs. Eagles)
- Nick Sirianni 5-4 (-3.5 vs. 49ers)
- Matt LaFleur 4-4 (-1.5 vs. Bears)
- Jim Harbaugh 4-4-1 (+3.5 vs. Patriots)
- Sean McDermott 6-8 (-1.5 vs. Jaguars)
- Mike Vrabel 2-3 (-3.5 vs. Chargers)
- Sean Payton 7-11 (BYE)
- Mike Tomlin 7-10-2 (+3.5 vs. Texans)
- Mike Macdonald 0-0 (BYE)
- Dave Canales 0-0 (+10.5 vs. Rams)
- Ben Johnson 0-0 (+1.5 vs. Packers)
- Liam Coen 0-0 (+1.5 vs. Bills)
DeMeco Ryans has the best record against the spread amongst the 14 head coaches, but it's been a small sample size. The Texans have gone 2-2 straight up but 3-1 against the spread in his tenure. He'll look to improve on that mark and make it three straight years where he leads them to a win in the wildcard round.
Sean McVay has the best spread record amongst head coaches with five or more playoff games. The Rams have gone 8-5 against the spread in his tenure, including going 2-0 against the spread in the postseason last year, covering the spread despite losing to the Eagles in the Divisional Round.
The most notable record on this list is Mike Tomlin, who has coached in 19 postseason games since taking over the head coaching gig in Pittsburgh, but he's gone just 7-10-2 against the spread. Even in his Super Bowl win against the Cardinals in 2009, the Steelers failed to cover as 6.5-point favorites.
Tomlin has now failed to cover the spread in six straight playoff games. The last time the Steelers covered the spread in the playoffs was an upset win against the Chiefs in 2017.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!