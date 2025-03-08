Could We See Former K-State RB DJ Giddens On This AFC West Team?
Kansas State running back DJ Giddens has slowly risen up the NFL Draft boards.
The Denver Broncos are among those interested, according to NFL analyst Ryan Fowler.
"The Denver Broncos hosted Kansas State RB DJ Giddens for a 30 visit, per a league source," Fowler tweeted. "6’0”, 212 lbs ball-carrier rushed for over 1,200 yards in ‘23/‘24 with 21 total TDs combined in his final two seasons. Ran 4.43 in Indy with a 10’10” broad & 39.5” vert."
The Broncos took a massive step last season, making the postseason for the first time since their 2015 Super Bowl run. Adding offensive weapons is the focus to complement their top-tier defensive unit.
K-STATE PROJECTED TO WIN BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP
As Kansas State's basketball season approaches its end, the football team is already getting attention for 2025.
FanDuel gives the Wildcats the highest odds (+550) to win the Big 12 next season.
Last year, Avery Johnson and Kansas State were expected to take a step toward the postseason but finished eighth in the conference. Johnson is aiming for greener pastures next season.
"I think we can be a really talented team," Johnson said in late December. "In the future, I feel like we can play for a Big 12 championship and win it and then play in the College Football Playoffs."
Clearly, many believe the Wildcats can compete among the league's best as well.
DISCLAIMER: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.
