Could Will Howard Be A Top 5 Quarterback Prospect In The 2025 NFL Draft?
Former Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard was likely an afterthought in NFL Draft talks a year ago.
That's what a championship run can do for you. Howard and the Ohio State Buckeyes won the title Monday night, elevating Howard to mix himself with names like Quinn Ewers and Jalen Milroe amongst the top quarterbacks on the board in April. Howard's phenomenal postseason featured 1,150 passing yards, eight touchdowns, two interceptions, and a National Championship Offensive MVP award.
Some fans believe he's done enough in his fifth year to put himself in the conversation.
"Listen, say what you want but Will in the right situation can have success," one user said. "Let him go to the Niners with Shanahan and see what happens."
Still, some are unsure of Howard's Ohio State success translating to the NFL. The Buckeyes boasted a plethora and the best defense in the country; it's not a guarantee he gets the same in the league.
But many used that as an argument to Howard's advantage. Even as a potential top-five signal-caller, he likely won't be selected until Day 2 at the earliest. He can be a mid-round selection to a contending unit that maybe just needs one or two more pieces to compete.
But in the meantime, Howard and Ohio State will celebrate their first title in a decade.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.