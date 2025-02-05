David N'Guessan, Max Jones Headline Kansas State's Electric Victory Over Arizona State
Kansas State battled with Arizona State Tuesday night, walking away with its fourth consecutive win as the clock expired. Here are the takeaways from the dramatic victory:
1. The slow start and sloppy final minutes didn't lead to Kansas State's detriment.
Typically, the Wildcats starting slow and losing late leads spelled out recipes for losses. They've been on the other end of last-second defeats, and Tuesday night looked like another to add.
Well, that was the old Kansas State. The typical narrative did not play out; David N'Guessan fouled ASU freshman Jayden Quaintance, preventing the go-ahead slam with under four seconds left. Quaintance, a sub-50 percent free-throw shooter, missed both shots at the line. Kansas State rebounded and ran the clock out to clinch the victory. Kansas State clutching up in the waning moments shows they are playing smarter and getting accustomed to close battles.
Speaking of N'Guessan...
2. David N'Guessan had arguably his best performance of the season.
Even with the arrival of Dug McDaniel and Coleman Hawkins, Wildcats veteran N'Guessan has been the team's star player. He had his highest-scoring performance this season with 22 points, going 8-of-11 from the field and knocking down 83 percent of his free throws. These star performances highlight N'Guessan's offensive ascension this year to round out his rebounding and defense.
3. Max Jones needs to be in the conversation around Kansas State's turnaround.
When discussing the Wildcats' domination over the past week, guard Max Jones may not be the first name that comes to mind. But he should be one of them. Jones averaged 12.7 points and five rebounds during their dominant three-game stretch, complemented by solid backcourt defense. Jones had 15 points on 50 percent shooting against Arizona State in another impressive offensive display.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.