Ex-Kansas State Star Michael Beasley Accuses NBA Great Of Pursuing Sister
Former Kansas State standout Michael Beasley has once again made headlines with his latest off-the-court remarks.
In a recent episode of 3s and ones featuring Orlando Magic legend Dwight Howard, Beasley accused Howard of trying to get involved with his sister. Howard denied the accusation, stating he didn’t remember any such incident.
Beasley has never shied from targeting Howard. In the BIG3 league season opener, Beasley's Miami 305 beat Howard’s LA Riot, with Beasley relentlessly pestering him throughout the game.
Both players were ranked No. 1 in high school. Beasley went on to play a season at Kansas State, while Howard entered the NBA straight from high school after being drafted by the Magic.
ESPN Puts Ex-Kansas State Star Michael Beasley In Rare NBA Draft Company
Former Kansas State star Michael Beasley may have struggled in the NBA but his college career is always remembered. Beasley had one of the best seasons in Big 12 history when he led the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament in the 2007-08 season. It's why ESPN's Mike Greenberg included Beasley in his Top Five one-and-done list.
Beasley checked in at No. 4, one spot ahead of Kevin Love (UCLA). Kevin Durant (Texas) topped the list, followed by Anthony Davis (Kentucky) and Zion Williamson (Duke). It should be noted Carmelo Anthony was left off the list because only players after 2006 were eligible. A year before, the Collective Bargaining Agreement ruled a player had to be at least 19 or one year removed from high school. Anthony led Syracuse to the NCAA title in 2003.
Beasley needed just one season to make an impact at Kansas State. He led the Big 12 in scoring at 26.2 points a game and was the nation's top rebounder (12.4). He holds 30 school single-season and freshman records. Beasley entered the NBA draft after one season, where he was taken by the Miami Heat with the No. 2 pick behind Derrick Rose.
Beasley could never match his college dominance in the NBA. He was traded from the Heat before the LeBron James era. He did average a career-high 19.2 points with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2010-11.
