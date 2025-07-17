Former K-State Star Coleman Hawkins Already Looking Like A Warriors Contributor
Okay, yes. It's only the Summer League.
But in the spirit of preseason overreactions, we're going to entertain the Coleman Hawkins Warriors hype.
And with that said, there's a good amount to be excited about with the former Kansas State forward. The versatility that he displayed in college has been showcased over the past few weeks. His most impressive display was against the Utah Jazz, where he put up seven points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
Hawkins' well-rounded play style is what elevated him with Illinois and Kansas State. He exited the Fighting Illini as the only player in school history to log at least 900 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists, 100 blocks, and 100 steals. Last season with the Wildcats, he was the only player in the country to average at least 10 points, 6.5 rebounds, four assists, 1.5 steals, and one block. Hawkins' versatility is illustrated through his body of work, but last season arguably tanked his Draft stock.
He dipped in scoring, shooting, and free-throw percentages, eliminating his chances of being selected in the first two rounds. He expressed frustration at not hearing his name called, but is still betting on himself in the pros.
"I'm a guy that likes to get others involved," Hawkins said in his opening press conference. "A position where you can play three, four, and five, being versatile and guarding multiple positions. Kinda just quarterbacking, playing out of split-actions, playing out of a trail spot. Like I said, just getting others involved and making fours and fives have to guard on the perimeter with my shooting capabilities."
Golden State has its next game tonight against the Toronto Raptors at 10:00 p.m.
