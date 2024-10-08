Deion Sanders Still Has Love For Former Colorado RB Dylan Edwards
Colorado coach Deion Sanders has nothing but love for his former player turned Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards.
During a post bye week press conference in preparation for the Kansas State/Colorado game Saturday, Sanders was adamant about playing against the Wildcats more than Edwards, though.
"They changed their name to Dylan Edwards?" Sanders asked. "That's what the the team is called now? The Dylan Edwards. “We’re not playing against Dylan Edwards, we’re playing against a darn good football team, Dylan just happens to be on their team.
Sanders knew Edwards since he was nine. In 2023, Edwards played under Sanders at Colorado when he became the first freshman in program history to have 250 rushing and receiving yards in the same season.
In April, Edwards transferred to Kansas State in part to play with his childhood friend and Pop Warner teammate quarterback Avery Johnson. Sanders wasn't aware Edwards was entering the transfer portal.
Despite switching schools, Sanders has respect for Edwards and wishes him all the best.
"I love the young man," he said. "I love him for life. Everybody who leaves here in the right manner and those who leave here, period, I want them to be successful. I have never wished wrongful things on any young man or woman in my life or any of you all. I want you to be successful, and I want you to find your purpose. When you find your purpose and you understand what it is you won't hate on me, you won't hate on your neighbor, your friend, or your family members."
Sanders credited Edwards making the best decision for him and his family while not falling into the temptation of chastising the program.
“Dylan made a tremendous choice for he and his family,” he said. “I support that 100%. I just hate when guys make those decisions, and they leave, then they shoot back at us. If you’re going where you’re going, you don’t shoot back because you’re so focused on where you’re headed. He ain’t got time to turn around and shoot back so I thank him for not being that guy. We had some great moments, and he’s going to have many more great moments, so I’m proud of him. I just don’t want him to perform well against us, but I want him to perform well against every other team. I really do.”
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI