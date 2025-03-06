"Desperate" Kansas State Hangs On For Victory Against Cincinnati
At this point, the Kansas State Wildcats are no longer on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.
Their only hopes of making the Big Dance are winning the Big 12 conference tournament. But that doesn't mean they aren't playing with desperation during the last days of the regular season.
The Wildcats gained momentum with a 54-49 victory on the road against Cincinnati Wednesday. It was their second straight win, improving them to 15-15 overall and 9-10 in league play.
"We've been in situations like this," guard Dug McDaniel said. "At our circumstances now, we've got to play a little desperate ... We did the job."
David N'Guessan led the Wildcats with 18 points and 10 rebounds while McDaniel added 13 points. While K-State has to win the conference tournament for a chance at the postseason, it hurt the chances of the Bearcats earning an at-large bid. They fell to 17-13.
"They're desperate but so are we," N'Guessan said. "We knew it was going to be a gritty road game. We had to be aggressive."
The Wildcats conclude the regular season Saturday against Iowa State.
LOCKETT RELEASED
An era is over in Seattle. Veteran Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was released from the team after a decade-long career.
Seattle drafted Lockett out of Kansas State, where he accumulated 3,710 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns, with 2,684 return yards and six touchdown returns. After dominating Wildcats records, he also went on to etch his name in Seattle's football books. Lockett had 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns as a Seahawk, including four consecutive seasons (2019-2022) with 1,000 yards receiving.
A dip in production, paired with the rise of younger receivers, illustrated that Lockett's time in Seattle was likely coming to an end. Lockett alluded to this after the Week 17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
"I think the city is amazing," Lockett said. "I'll always view Seattle as a college town, and maybe this isn't the end, maybe it is the end, but I always will be a Seahawk through and through.
Still at age 32, Lockett could impact a team with his veteran leadership and become a tertiary weapon in a solid receiving core. For now, the former Wildcat reflected on his time in Seattle, tweeted a message of gratitude upon his release.
"I really enjoyed being in Seattle," Lockett tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "I met so many great people and captured so many great memories! The 12’s really make this place meaningful! Although, my time on the Seahawks may have run its course I’m thankful for everything!!God gets all the glory forever!!!!"
