Did Kansas State Make The Wrong Choice Not Keeping Will Howard?
Will Howard is taking Ohio State to the CFP semifinals after a blowout victory over No. 1 Oregon Wednesday evening.
It's only natural that people question if Kansas State made the right choice moving forward with quarterback Avery Johnson. Johnson had a solid sophomore season with 2,712 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 605 yards and seven touchdowns.
And yet, the Wildcats are sitting at home while Ohio State is the current national championship favorite.
Ohio State has more offensive weapons and postseason experience, so is it a reflection on the player or the program that Howard is only now achieving this level of national success?
Well regardless, Howard's production this season is undeniable, especially after hanging 319 yards and three touchdowns against the Ducks.
“It's crazy how bad Kansas State handled Will Howard's development," one user said. "After 11 games in Columbus his throwing mechanics have shown substantially more improvement than they did in 4 years at Kansas State. People legitimately thought he had a weak arm!”
But even amidst the noise, many Wildcats fans were in support of Howard's success.
Howard and the Buckeyes face Texas (13-2) in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10. Howard has never defeated the Longhorns, but his tunnel vision toward the CFP championship motivates him to beat them next week.
"It feels great, but we've still got unfinished business. We got two more games to win," Howard said in the postgame.
