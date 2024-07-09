DJ Giddens and Dylan Edwards Give K-State A Dynamic Running Attack
When Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman looks at his running back situation, he gets excited by junior DJ Giddens and sophomore Dylan Edwards.
In Giddens, Klieman knows exactly what he is getting. Giddens turned in the type of season last year that makes him one of the top returning running backs in the Big 12. He rushed for 1,226 yards and 10 touchdowns.
At 5.59 yards per rush during his career, Giddens ranks third in K-State history in yards per carry.
“DJ is just a phenomenal football player that’s a great kid, great pass protection, great coming out of the backfield catching the ball,” Klieman told ESPNU at the Big 12 Media Days. “He is going to have a dynamite year for us.
“We have surrounded him with more talent that we don’t have to relay on him as much. Some games we are. We are going to give it to him and he will be ready for it. There will be other games where we have to spread it around more.”
The addition of Edwards, a transfer from Colorado, only helps Giddens because of his home run threat.
Last year at Colorado, Edwards, a graduate of Derby (Kan.) High School, started the first four games. He rushed for 321 and caught 36 passes for 299 yards.
“That’s probably the home run threat that we were missing,” Klieman said in his press conference at Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas. “Whether it’s out of the backfield or in the return game.
“I’m excited for Dylan because he gets to come back home. He and Avery (Johnson) have known each other since they were kids. He will really elevate our offense.”
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
