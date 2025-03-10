DK Metcalf To Pittsburgh Steelers After Departure Of Former K-State WR Tyler Lockett
The Seattle Seahawks' transactions aren't over yet. After releasing veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett and trading quarterback Geno Smith, they lost arguably their best offensive weapon Sunday.
Seattle traded two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver D.K. Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick and pick swap. Metcalf signed a five-year, $150 million deal upon the trade.
Metcalf could re-unite with former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who played 12 games in Pittsburgh last season, including its postseason matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Metcalf requested a trade shortly after Lockett's departure. Some believed Lockett's release sparked the request, but the parties were reportedly in trade conversations for weeks before then.
Metcalf had 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven touchdowns last season. The veteran receiver dipped in production, but that was mainly amid the rise of sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba. A new weapon in Pittsburgh, he could create a new star receiver tandem beside George Pickens.
K-STATE BASKETBALL OPENS UP BIG 12 TOURNAMENT AGAINST ARIZONA STATE
Kansas State has one more chance to make the NCAA Tournament.
To do so, they have to win the Big 12 conference tournament that begins this week in Kansas City. The Wildcats open play Tuesday night against Arizona State.
Game time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
WILDCATS PROJECTED STARTERS
G Brendan Hausen
G Dug McDaniel
G Max Jones
F David N'Guessan
F Coleman Hawkins
