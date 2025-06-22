Steelers' Will Howard Already Overlooked With Another Preseason Snub
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard has faced endless doubt in his transition to the pros.
And it only continues. Pro Football Network is already pitching the idea of the Steelers ditching Howard as the future option, and instead looking at South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers in next year's Draft.
"Sixth-round pick Will Howard was a solid flier, but the Pittsburgh Steelers may still be searching for their next franchise quarterback. Though LaNorris Sellers isn’t the consensus QB1 in the 2026 class, he might have the best physical tools of any quarterback in college football. Sellers is strong-armed, athletic, tough to sack, and more accurate than he gets credit for."
The Gamecocks' signal-caller had 2,534 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions last season, while rushing for 674 yards and seven touchdowns. His two-way play style would give the Steelers some diversity in their quarterback rotation, as many of their current options boast relatively similar skill sets.
This isn't a new concept for the Steelers, but it still may be underwhelming for Howard to see his name on the back burner again. Nevertheless, Howard has overcome outside noise before, and he looks to do it again in the pros. From being benched several times at Kansas State to being doubted entering Ohio State, this is nothing new for the five-year collegiate veteran.
He now sits in another backup role behind four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, who a few believe may regress enough to give Howard a chance at the starting role. Though this is unlikely, it still leaves the possibility for the national champion to showcase his potential at the next level.
And as he's shown throughout his career, all he needs is a chance.
More K-State News
National Champion Expected To Make Noise In First Season With Kansas State
Aaron Rodgers Turning New Leaf In Steelers Arc With Will Howard
Kansas State's Jerome Tang Sparks Early Passion in Wildcats’ Offseason