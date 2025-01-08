Does Kansas State Have A Closing Issue?
As Kansas State sits at 1-2 in the Big 12 after their 13th consecutive road loss, they can only look forward to try and avoid falling in the game's most important moments.
Kansas State was unable to complete its comeback against Oklahoma State Tuesday night, with turnovers and poor shot selection halting any chance of rallying. They turned the ball over 19 times and shot 21.4 percent from 3-point range.
When K-State coach Jerome Tang was asked about the recurring errors he saw this season, he simply said, "I'm not going to answer that." He's not hitting the panic button on the season yet, but many fans have concerns as the team has one victory since the beginning of December.
The TCU loss came at the hands of Noah Reynolds' game-winner, overshadowing Coleman Hawkins' star defensive play just moments earlier. The same result came against Drake after Bennett Stirtz's 3-pointer buried a K-State comeback.
Coleman Hawkins said the team needed to "take the game" more seriously going forward.
"I feel like today we didn't warm up well enough," Hawkins said. "I feel like we came out flat with no energy and I feel like at times we just don't take the pregame warmups serious. I think everyone needs to take a bigger jump of discipline as far as just being better in those perspectives."
Kansas State plays Houston (11-3) Saturday night.
