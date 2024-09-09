Does Kansas State RB Dylan Edwards Deserve More Touches?
Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards is already having an impact just two game into the season.
He had four carries for 54 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's comeback victory against Tulane. Some are suggesting the Wildcats find a way to get more touches but coach Chris Klieman hasn't reached that point.
"I don't think about that when it's a 20-20 and 27-27 game," Klieman said. "I'm trying to find different ways to win the game. I was excited to see what he did with the limited carries."
Edwards, who transferred from Colorado, has nine carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns this season. He is serving as the primary backup to DJ Giddens
WILDCATS NEED BETTER PROTECTION FOR AVERY
Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson is not playing in the most ideal pocket two weeks into the season.
The Wildcat's offensive line is struggling thus far, but Johnson's mobility tends to hide some of the woes. Still, coach Chris Klieman addressed the unit needs to improve as the year progresses.
"It's a work in progress," Klieman said. "We've got to get better. It helps to have a really mobile guy back there that can elude some pressure and we did that."
There's light at the end of the tunnel, as K-State is adding multiple three-star offensive linemen in their 2025 class (Brock Heath and Will Kemna). Their current group must pick up their production if the Wildcats hope to steer clear of upsets, like the near Saturday night loss to Tulane.
