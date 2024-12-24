Duke QB Darian Mensah Should Expect Coleman Hawkins Treatment After NIL Deal
New Duke quarterback Darian Mensah should probably get Kansas State basketball player Coleman Hawkins on a Zoom call soon as possible.
This way, Hawkins can fill in Mensah what to expect next season. Mensah reportedly agreed to a NIL deal worth $8 million. It was similar to the reported $2 million deal Hawkins received last summer to join the Wildcats program.
He has since been heavily criticized because the lack of numbers and K-State struggles, mainly because of his high reported high price tag. Hawkins is averaging 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the 6-5 Wildcats, who are coming off a blowout loss to Wichita State.
It prompted fans to criticize him and coach Jerome Tang.
Mensah could face a similar fate if he fails to succeed at Duke. Last year he threw for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns with six interceptions, including nearly leading Tulane to a win against Kansas State.
INCOMING FRESHMAN PRAISES FOOTBALL FAN BASE
The Wildcats fanbase is one of the most electric in college football.
K-State recruit Weston Polk sat down with the Kansas State Wildcats on SI to discuss how the fanbase factored into his decision to commit to the school.
“K-State was the only school that when I posted the offers, the visits, all that stuff, the fans were blowing up and going crazy about it," Polk said. "A lot of media was reaching out asking to interview me about it. The support really showed me how much football matters to the school.”
