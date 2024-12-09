Early Odds For Kansas State-Rutgers Rate Bowl
Kansas State (8-4) will play in their fourth consecutive Bowl game, fifth under coach Chris Klieman. They face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-5) on Dec. 26 for just the second time in school history. Here are the early odds for the Rate Bowl:
Action Network: Wildcats -7.0
ESPN: Wildcats -7.5
FanDuel: Wildcats -8.5
OVER/UNDER: OVER 51 -110, Under 51 -110
BETTING LINE: Kansas State (-300), Rutgers (+250)
KLIEMAN DISCUSSES TRANSFER PORTAL AFFECTING KANSAS STATE BOWL GAMES
The transfer portal has already started to hit Kansas State, losing players like tackle Carver Willis and linebacker Kam Sallis. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman says this is becoming a yearly factor in bowl games.
“Five years ago, nobody thought about if they were going to play in a bowl,” Klieman said. “I don't even think when we played in '21 in the Texas Bowl people thought about it. Now, it is something that is being spoken about.”
Klieman encourages bowl game participation, referencing former star center Cooper Beebe's experience boosting his eventual draft to the Dallas Cowboys.
“People got to make an educated choice for themselves,” Klieman said. “Cooper Beebe played last year and it didn't hurt his draft status. The kid was still drafted in the second round and maybe even helped it. That's what I hope our kids learn from the opportunity like Coop had to play in that game and still be selected really high as a draft pick.”
Jayden Armant is a journalism school graduate of Howard University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI.