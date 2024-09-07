ESPN's Pat McAfee Has Fascination With K-State QB Avery Johnson's Hair
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson made an appearance on ESPN's College GameDay Saturday morning.
It was supposedly a chance to preview today's game against Tulane but turned into more of a love affair with his hair. At least for Pat McAfee.
When it came time for McAfee to ask a question, he immediately made it about the hair.
"Avery, I'm bummed out that we don't get a chance to see that great lettuce and flow that you have on top of your head because it's raining and you have your hood on," McAfee said.
As the two-minute interview neared an end, McAfee again referenced hair.
"Avery, did you cut your hair," McAfee asked. "I'm worried."
After that, Johnson pulled off the hoodie to show the curly locks are still there.
GIDDENS DRAWING PRAISE
Kansas State running back DJ Giddens drew praise throughout the preseason from the likes of coach Chris Klieman and quarterback Avery Johnson.
On Thursday, it was offensive coordinator Connor Riley's turn. Riley said Giddens was the easily the standout player from the win against UT-Martin in the opener last week.
Giddens had 124 yards on 13 carries.
"Well, I think the easy answer is DJ, you know, very pleased obviously with the exception of playing on special teams with Jayce [Brown]," Riley said. "One of the things I was most impressed with is how our wide receivers blocked out on the perimeter."
