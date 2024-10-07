ESPN's Paul Finebaum Changes Tune On Deion Sanders, Colorado
ESPN's Paul Finebaum is one of the biggest critics of Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
After a 4-1 start, Finebaum is changing his opinion of Sanders. The Buffaloes have turned things around since an early-season loss to Nebraska. They bring a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game against No. 18 Kansas State.
Finebaum spoke highly of Sanders during an appearance on the Matt Barrie Show.
"Of all the schools that impressed me the most on (Sept. 28), it was Colorado," Finebaum said. "They went some place I thought would be incredibly difficult and they won in dominating fashion."
The Buffaloes are coming off a 48-21 road win at Central Florida. Saturday's matchup factors into the race for the Big 12 title. Colorado is among five teams undefeated in league play, joining Texas Tech, West Virginia, BYU and Iowa State. The Wildcats, whose only loss is to BYU, needs a victory to keep alive their conference hopes. It would also keep them in contention for the College Football Playoff.
"As someone who has been very critical of Deion Sanders, I have to say he has managed this team quite well in spite of all the bullets and all of the attacks and all of the criticisms, some of it coming from me," Finebaum said. "I give him enormous credit ... They're back to being a legitimate story for the first time."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI