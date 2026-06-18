K-State football picks up two more commitments as momentum on the recruiting trail continues 

Kansas State earned a commitment Wednesday from Brooklyn Maxey, the No. 72-ranked recruit in Florida in the 2027 recruiting class. The Wildcats went back to the Sunshine State just a day later to land their second top-100 ranked recruit out of the state, as, Joseph Graves, the No. 73 player in Florida in the 2027 class, pledged his commitment to K-State on Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder is ranked as the 82nd-best defensive tackle in the 2027 class and the No. 781 player nationally in the Rivals industry consensus rankings. Graves began his high school career in Oklahoma, where his dominance as a freshman and sophomore at Booker T. Washington High School generated power-four offers from all over the country. He recorded 86 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles as a freshman. He was named the Oklahoma 5A-3 Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida prior to his junior season.

Graves chose the Wildcats over nearly 20 other power-four offers, including being offered at one point or another by Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Florida State, Ole Miss, Missouri, North Carolina State, Louisville, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, TCU and many others.

Graves is the third defensive tackle commit in the 2027 class as he joins his former teammate at Booker T. Washington, Dawayne Jones, in the Wildcats’ class. K-State also landed Anitoni Tahi, a 6-foot-2, 310-pound defensive tackle out of Arizona who had eight other power-four offers.

The good news doesn’t stop with Graves. The Wildcats also landed Ashton Stark on Wednesday, a talented wide receiver from Louisiana. Stark had listed offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Houston, Cincinnati and Wake Forest. He is ranked as a top 30 player in Louisiana.

The 5-foot-10 playmaker shows tremendous burst and acceleration on film, possessing the tools to potentially make him a fun weapon for Collin Klein and his staff to deploy. He recorded 806 yards on 56 receptions along with 242 yards rushing and 15 total touchdowns as a junior.

Stark is the third commitment in the class at wide receiver, joining Maxey and David Rushing, who is ranked as the No. 723 player nationally in the Rivals industry consensus rankings and the 16th-best player in Arizona in the 2027 class.

The Wildcats class ranks No. 30 nationally and No. 2 in the Big 12 in the Rivals industry consensus rankings, while 247Sports ranks the class No. 25 nationally at the time of this publishing.