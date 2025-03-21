Ex-Kansas State Player Coleman Hawkins Blasts Those Who Leaked His NIL Deal
Ex-Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins entered this season with a target on his back.
Before he arrived in Manhattan, it was well reported he received an NIL deal reportedly worth $2 million to transfer from Illinois instead of enter the NBA draft. Hawkins said he regretted the information becoming public because it created more scrutiny.
He was often the subject of criticism every time the Wildcats, who did not make the NCAA Tournament, lost a game.
“Whatever the number was never should have been public,” Hawkins told The Field of 68 on Friday. “That’s not my fault. I won’t say whose fault it is, but when there is a tweet from (NBA insider) Shams (Charania) and people share your information, that is not cool.”
K-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM RECEIVING LOTS OF PRESEASON LOVE
The preseason hype for Kansas State football continues.
CBS Sports predicts the Wildcats will be one of the Big 12 teams competing for a title next season. Also listed was Arizona State, Texas Tech, Baylor, and BYU as conference opponents that should make noise in 2025.
"The Wildcats had a disappointing season, but that says more about the expectations in Manhattan. Growing pains were expected after handing the keys to first-year starting quarterback Avery Johnson, who completed only 58% of his passes. Ultimately, KSU lost three of their last four games by a combined 23 points to finish 8-4."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI