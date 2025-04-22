Ex-Kansas State RB DJ Giddens Reveals Best Assets Ahead Of NFL Draft
DJ Giddens is only a few days from a life-changing event.
Giddens, who played at Kansas State, joined NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" to talk about the NFL Draft and how he views himself as a running back.
"First I'd say I'm a three down back. I want to focus more on catching the ball," Giddens said. "But last season I'd say I was more an in-between tackles, on the outside a little bit, contact balance. I'm not scared to hit somebody or get hit."
Giddens showed off his ability catching the ball last season. He hauled in 21 receptions for 258 yards and a touchdown. He also had a role in the passing game his sophomore year, as he caught 29 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns. One play that showed Giddens' ability as a receiver last season was when he had a 53 yard reception against West Virginia where he was brought down just a yard shy of the end zone.
Giddens running last year also showed that he was a patient runner who could absorb contact. In a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, Giddens was hit at the Cincinnati 29 yard line, he spun out of the tackle ripping his shirt in the process and then took the ball all the way to the end zone for a touchdown. Giddens also exhibited his ability to take contact against the Colorado Buffaloes when he picked up close to 10 yards after contact.
