Ex-Kansas State Star Serena Sundell Has New WNBA Home Out West
Former Kansas State women's basketball player Serena Sundell is headed to Seattle.
Last night the 6-foot-1 guard from Maryville, Mo., was selected as the No. 26 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm.
Sundell became the ninth player in school history drafted, and first since Breanna Lewis went 23rd to the Dallas Wings in 2017.
Sundell, who helped lead the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, joins Dominique Malonga (France), Madison Conner (TCU) and Jordan Hobbs (Michigan) to make up the Storm's 2025 draft class. The Storm are coming off of a 25-15 season where they were eliminated in the first round by the Las Vegas Aces.
"I'm excited to just get in there," said Sundell in an interview with CBS Sports writer and on air analyst Erica Ayala. "I know my hard work is going to be something that carries over, it's been a part of what has made me so successful, so I'm excited to get in there, show my talents but also learn from the players in front of me."
Sundell departs from Kansas State as the school record holder in career assists (811), games started (139) and games played (139). Sundell was an All-American honorable mention in 2025.
Sundell said she is excited to join the Storm's roster, The Storm's regular season opens May 17.
Seth Kunz is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at sethkunz988@gmail.com
