WNBA Finals Odds for Every Team After Tentative Agreement for New CBA is Reached

The WNBA and WNBAPA have a deal!

Early on Wednesday morning, it was reported that the two sides have reached a tentative verbal agreement on a new CBA, avoiding a potential lockout. This is a huge step forward for the league as it tries to build on the recent momentum and growth of the sport.

BREAKING: The WNBA and WNBPA have reached a tentative verbal agreement for a new CBA, sources tell me. Term sheet will now go to the players and WNBA Board of Governors for a vote to ratify the new agreement. — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) March 18, 2026

The 2026 WNBA season is set to begin on May 8, and it will have two new expansion teams – the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo – joining the league.

The Las Vegas Aces are searching for a second championship in a row after they knocked off the Phoenix Mercury in the 2025 WNBA Finals, and superstar A’ja Wilson has led the Aces to three of the last four WNBA titles.

However, it’s Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (+300) who are favored to win the Finals in 2026. The Lynx were the No. 1 seed in the league last season, but an injury to Collier in the playoffs cost Minnesota a real chance at winning the title. After the Lynx, the Aces (+310), New York Liberty (+370) and Indiana Fever (+425) are the next three teams and the true contenders in the early betting odds.

Indiana is hoping to get superstar guard Caitlin Clark back healthy after he played in just 13 games last season due to various injuries. The Fever still made the playoffs without the All-Star, and they should remain in the mix for a top seed in the playoff race.

It appears that the WNBA reached a deal in time to avoid moving any of the season back. Now, there is going to be a wild few months of the offseason, as free agency, the 2026 WNBA Draft and an expansion draft still need to happen.

All the player movement that could come over the next several weeks will undoubtedly shift these odds, but the top teams should retain a lot of their best players.

Here’s a quick look at the WNBA Finals odds for every team now that there will be a season in 2026.

WNBA Finals Odds for Every Team

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Minnesota Lynx: +300

Las Vegas Aces: +310

New York Liberty: +370

Indiana Fever: +425

Phoenix Mercury: +1200

Seattle Storm: +2000

Golden State Valkyries: +2500

Atlanta Dream: +2500

Los Angeles Sparks: +4500

Washington Mystics: +5500

Dallas Wings: +5500

Chicago Sky: +15000

Toronto Tempo: +20000

Portland Fire: +25000

Connecticut Sun: +25000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.