Florida High School Cornerback JoJo Scott Commits To Kansas Stat
David Boyce
JoJo Scott made it an outstanding Father’s Day for the Kansas State football head coach Chris Klieman and his coaching staff.
Scott, a three-star recruit from some media outlets, is 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback from Victory Christian Academy, Lakeland, Florida.
Some of the schools who offered Scott were Akron and Arkansas State.
Last season at Victory Christian, Scott played both ways, including wide receiver. He helped his school make the regional finals of Florida’s 1S playoffs. According to MaxPreps, Scott had 17 tackles and three interceptions on defense and caught 14 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns on offense.
Scott is the sixth defensive player to verbally commit to K-State in the last 10 days.
On Scott’s X page, formerly Twitter, he made it absolutely clear he wants to be a Wildcat when he stated he is 1000% Committed!!!
As a junior, Scott proved he is more than just a football player. He competed in track and field. In the high jump, he topped 6-feet, 3-inches.
Overall, Scott becomes the eighth high school player to commit to K-State this spring, joining Dillon Duff, 6-2, 200-pound quarterback Desmet (Missouri), Will Kemna-5, 260 defensive tackle, Helias Catholic (Missouri.), Weston Polk, 6-2, 210 linebacker, Coppell (Texas) and Martel Jackson, 6-2, 175 cornerback, Derby (Kansas), Adonis Moise, 6-oot-1, 180-pounds wide receiver from IMG Academy (Florida), Dalton Knapp, 6-5, 225-pound defensive end, All Saints Episcopal (Texas) and Sawyer Schilke, 6-3, 230-pounds linebacker, Kearney, (Nebraska).
Expect several more commitments in the this week as high school seniors take advantage of offers from a high profile football program like K-State.
