The Kansas State football program is navigating a major defensive transition as the offseason takes shape. On Wednesday, December 17, the Wildcats saw two key pieces of their defense decide to move on. It includes defensive end Ryan Davis and cornerback Donovan McIntosh, both announcing they are entering the transfer portal. Their departures mark another significant moment in what has become a period of widespread roster change in Manhattan.

This latest development comes at a time when Kansas State is already adjusting to major shifts on the coaching side. Former defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman recently left the program to take the same position at Baylor. He created uncertainty and prompted movement across the defensive unit. With more than a dozen players now heading to the transfer portal, including notable recent exits like Jayce Brown and Colby McCalister, the Wildcats are clearly entering a phase of defensive restructuring heading into next season.

Ryan Davis Brings High Ceiling and Late-Season Momentum

For Ryan Davis, the 2025 season unfolded with a mix of anticipation, setbacks, and flashes of dominance. The 6-foot-4, 252-pound defensive end entered the year with strong preseason buzz, as coaches and teammates pointed to his potential as a difference-maker off the edge. That momentum stalled early.

Ryan Davis (@RyanDavis_44) is entering the transfer portal



The 6-foot-4, 252-pound pass rusher has 6.5 career sacks and two years of eligibility remaining.

However, Davis appeared on the injury report ahead of Kansas State’s Week 0 matchup against Iowa State. After working his way back into the rotation, Davis appeared in nine games and logged 351 snaps during the season.

Against Kansas, he delivered a sack and two pass deflections, showing his disruptive ability. One week later, he earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors after recording a sack and a forced fumble in a 14–6 victory over Oklahoma State.

Davis finished the season with his strongest performance against Colorado, totaling six tackles and two sacks. His aggressive style, however, also led to moments that proved costly. During a homecoming game in Arizona, he was flagged for a 15-yard personal foul. And later in the season, he was ejected for a late hit with targeting at Utah, a play that directly resulted in a Utes touchdown.

Despite those highs and lows, Davis leaves Kansas State with four sacks, 10 pressures, and two years of eligibility remaining, making him an intriguing transfer option with clear upside.

Donovan McIntosh Emerges as a Defensive Anchor

While Davis provided energy in the pass rush, Donovan McIntosh quietly became one of the most reliable defenders in the secondary. According to Pro Football Focus, McIntosh exits Kansas State as the Wildcats’ highest-graded cornerback. After seeing just 55 snaps as a redshirt freshman in 2024, he took on a much larger role in 2025 and made the most of it.

McIntosh started all but four games and proved difficult for opposing quarterbacks to attack. He was targeted 41 times and allowed only 21 receptions for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded an interception and two pass breakups, consistently holding his own in coverage and providing stability on the outside. The loss of both Davis and McIntosh creates immediate depth concerns for the Wildcats.

