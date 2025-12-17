Kansas State Wide Receiver Jayce Brown Enters the Transfer Portal

Kansas State football is heading into a pivotal offseason, and a major roster change is now part of that transition. On Tuesday evening, junior wide receiver Jayce Brown announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. As head coach Collin Klein reshapes the Wildcats’ offensive identity for 2026, the departure of Kansas State’s most explosive offensive weapon leaves a significant hole in the game.

A Dynamic Playmaker Of The Kansas State Departs Manhattan

Brown is a native of Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Despite his relatively lean frame at 179 pounds, Brown developed into one of the Big 12’s most dangerous vertical threats.

Thank you Kansas State.❤️ pic.twitter.com/G4jgYUsKD0 — jayce brown (@jaycebrownn) December 16, 2025

The athlete's impact during the 2025 season earned him All-Big 12 Third Team honors. This also cemented his role as the centerpiece of the Wildcats’ receiving corps.

Brown’s final season in purple highlighted just how central he was to the offense. Even after missing three games due to injury, he finished 2025 as Kansas State’s leading receiver with 712 yards on 41 receptions and five touchdown catches. He added seven rushing attempts for 116 yards and a rushing touchdown, further demonstrating his all-around impact.

A Historic Three-Year Run with the Wildcats

Across 33 career games, Brown accumulated more than 2,000 total yards and 14 touchdowns. That leaves behind a statistical legacy that stands out in Kansas State history. He heads to the transfer portal riding a streak of 21 consecutive games with at least one reception. That dates back to the middle of the 2023 season.

Brown finishes his Wildcats career ranked eighth in school history with a 17.0 yards-per-catch average. He was the seventh-fastest player in program history to reach 1,000 career receiving yards, doing so on just 59 catches. Entering the 2025 season, he ranked fifth nationally among active players in yards per reception.

Brown’s national emergence came during his sophomore campaign in 2024. That season, he led Kansas State with 823 receiving yards. That's the most by a Wildcat since Tyler Lockett in 2014 and the highest single-season total ever by a Kansas State sophomore. More than half of his receptions that year went for at least 20 yards, with 25 explosive catches accounting for 53.2 percent of his total receptions.

Against Colorado, he recorded six catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns. That also included the 50-yard game-winning score late in the fourth quarter. The following week at Iowa State, he added three receptions for 106 yards and two more touchdowns, highlighted by a career-long 65-yard grab.

That breakout followed a strong freshman season in 2023. It was when Brown averaged 16.2 yards per catch, the best mark among all true freshmen nationally. He also tied Tyler Lockett for the most receiving touchdowns by a true freshman in Kansas State history.

Off the field, Brown carries an accomplished athletic background. His father, Don, was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 1985, while his sisters Brittany and Gabby played collegiate basketball. A kinesiology major and former four-sport standout at Choctawhatchee High School, Jayce Brown now enters the transfer portal as one of the most efficient deep threats available.

