Kansas State Falls 43–20 to Texas Tech in a Hard-Fought Matchup
It was a long and grueling Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. It was Kansas State that fell 43–20 to Texas Tech. It surely is a defeat that was shaped almost entirely by self-inflicted wounds. Five turnovers proved too costly for the Wildcats. The game directly led to 27 points for the Red Raiders, sinking K-State’s record to 4–5 overall and 3–3 in Big 12 play.
A Promising Start by The K-State Slipped Away
Things actually began on a hopeful note for the Wildcats. After winning the coin toss, the defense immediately made noise. It was when Austin Romaine intercepted Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton near midfield.
Yet the celebration was short-lived, as K-State quarterback Avery Johnson threw an interception to Brice Pollock on the very next drive. The defense responded by forcing another stop, and Johnson made up for his earlier mistake in style. He sprinted 46 yards down the right sideline for the opening touchdown that gave K-State an early 7–0 lead.
The defense continued to hold its ground through the first half. Uso Seumalo came up with a massive sack on Morton for a 14-yard loss, setting the Wildcats up inside Tech territory. Romaine and Desmond Purnell also combined for a timely sack that forced Texas Tech to settle for a field goal.
However, momentum swung when a pass completion to Jayce Brown was controversially ruled a catch and fumble. Texas Tech quickly turned that misfortune into a one-yard rushing score, taking a 9–7 lead. The Red Raiders added a 54-yard field goal before halftime, extending their edge to 12–7 and quieting the home crowd.
Turnovers Crush K-State’s Second-Half Momentum
On the opening drive, Tech’s defense stripped Garrett Oakley after a catch, and the Red Raiders again turned the short field into points, building a 19–7 advantage. A 56-yard strike to Jayce Brown set up an 18-yard touchdown run by Johnson, trimming the deficit to 19–14 and briefly reviving K-State’s energy.
As the third quarter wound down, Johnson connected with Oakley on an 8-yard touchdown pass, pulling K-State within 29–20 after a missed two-point attempt. Safety Amarion Fortenberry also came up clutch, breaking up two big passes to stall a Red Raider drive. But the Wildcats’ defense had been on the field far too long, and fatigue began to take its toll.
After a turnover on downs, running back Dickey was hit behind the line by Damian Ilalio before he could secure a pitch, resulting in a fumble recovered by Ryan Davis.
Johnson finished the day showing flashes of brilliance. However, consistency wasn't enough. Kansas State was outgained 436–325, but the real story was the 5–2 turnover margin. The Wildcats will now look to regroup, correct their mistakes, and find a way to bounce back in their next Big 12 matchup.
