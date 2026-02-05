Kansas State Football Bolsters 2026 Recruiting Class with Five New Commitments

Kansas State football continues to reshape its future under head coach Collin Klein. And the momentum around the 2026 recruiting class keeps building. On Wednesday, the Wildcats officially added five new commitments. With summer approaching, the additions reflect both immediate needs and long-term vision as Kansas State prepares for the 2026 season.

Kansas State Football Recruiting Class Growing by the Numbers

The latest signings push Kansas State’s 2026 recruiting class to 26 total signees. That number alone tells only part of the story. When combined with the 27 transfers who signed in January, the Wildcats have brought in 53 total newcomers as part of their broader roster overhaul.

Kansas State’s spring roster currently sits at 100 players, but that figure is set to rise. Once the five December signees and the five newest commitments arrive on campus this summer, the roster will expand to 110 players. That depth gives the coaching staff a wide range of talent to evaluate as the program moves closer to fall camp.

Two of the five new commitments immediately stand out on the offensive side of the ball. Tight end Arley Morrell and wide receiver Nash Morrison bring size and proven production to the Wildcats’ passing game.

Morrell, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound four-star prospect from Pratt, is rated by Rivals as the 24th-best tight end in the Class of 2026 and the No. 3 overall prospect in Kansas. Over his final three prep seasons, he recorded 63 receptions for 1,029 yards and 13 touchdowns. This includes a standout senior year with 517 yards and seven scores.

His athleticism extends beyond offense, as he totaled 166 career tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 10 passes defended, and two interceptions on defense. Morrell is also a 1,000-point scorer in basketball and a back-to-back state champion in the 4x400 relay.

Morrison, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound receiver from Basehor, earned first-team all-state honors as a senior. He finished his high school career ranked third in school history with 1,618 receiving yards and tied for ninth with 22 touchdowns. His senior season included 64 catches for 1,017 yards and 13 scores, making him one of the most productive receivers in the state.

Let's Focus on Defensive Strength and Athletic Versatility

Kansas State also added local defensive talent and positional flexibility with Jackson Hollie and Blake Jay. Hollie is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound defensive end from Junction City. He earned all-state honors after recording 52 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and five sacks as a senior, along with an interception and a fumble recovery.

Jay, a 6-foot, 185-pound athlete from Mill Valley High School, brings versatility on both sides of the ball. As a junior defensive back, he posted 34 tackles, five pass breakups, and an interception, earning all-state recognition. Offensively, he was named first-team all-state as a quarterback after rushing for 1,531 yards and 24 touchdowns while adding 862 passing yards and eight more scores.

Rounding out the group is kicker Aidan O’Neill from Clarkston, Michigan. The 6-foot, 215-pound specialist is ranked 29th nationally among kickers in his class and is a two-time all-state selection. He finished his prep career 13-of-20 on field goals and 85-of-89 on extra points, with all missed kicks coming on blocks. O’Neill also recorded 101 career touchbacks, adding reliability and range to the Wildcats’ special teams unit.

While the five newest commitments will arrive this summer, the groundwork for the 2026 class is already being built. Sixteen members of the class are currently enrolled and participating in spring practices, including DJ Ackerson Jr., Tucker Ashford, Lamarcus Barber, Adrian Bekibele, Keegan Collins, Garrick Dixon, Michael Graham Jr., Jordan Jensen, Kaprice Keith, Max Lovett, Nick McClellan, Oliver Miller, Derrick Salley Jr., Josiah Vilmael, Tanner West, and Julius Wilson.

