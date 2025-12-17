Kansas State Names Dr Alex Wimmer as New Director of Marching Band

Kansas State University has officially announced a leadership transition that emphasizes tradition. Dr Alex Wimmer, currently an assistant professor, has been named the next Director of Bands, with his appointment set to take effect on June 7, 2026.

Leading the Pride of Kansas State's Wildcat Land

Dr Wimmer’s promotion reflects years of dedication to the K-State band program. A native of Gretna, Nebraska, has spent 13 years at Kansas State. He steadily rose through the ranks from graduate student. He was also a teaching assistant to the assistant director and associate director of bands.

In his new role, Wimmer will oversee the entire Kansas State band program, with a central focus on directing the Pride of Wildcat Land Marching Band. The marching band includes more than 425 members. It is one of the most visible symbols of K-State spirit, performing at football games and major university events while maintaining a national reputation for excellence.

Wimmer already plays a vital role across multiple ensembles. He currently directs the Wind Symphony, the Cat Band for basketball, the Volleyball Band, and the Pub Crawl Bands. His marching band experience is equally extensive, as he serves as assistant marching band director, along with contributing as an arranger and drill designer.

Dr Wimmer teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in conducting, wind band arranging, and marching band techniques, helping prepare future educators and conductors. His commitment to student leadership is further reflected in his role as faculty sponsor for Kappa Kappa Psi and Tau Beta Sigma, two nationally respected music organizations.

Wimmer currently serves as president of the Kansas Bandmasters Association and as a co-chair of the New Band Director Bootcamp. During the summer months, he coordinates the K-State Summer Music Camp and the K-State Leadership and Auxiliary Camp. Meanwhile, he also served as one of the assistant directors of the Manhattan Municipal Band.

A Career Built on Educational Excellence

Academically, Wimmer brings a strong and well-rounded background. He earned his Bachelor of Music Education degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. That was before completing his Master of Music in education. Especially with an emphasis on wind conducting and his PhD in curriculum and instruction at Kansas State University. Before returning to higher education, he worked in K–12 education as Director of Bands at Gretna High School and Assistant Director at Gretna Middle School.

His professional accomplishments include receiving the Jack R. Snider Young Band Director Award in 2011. He also participated in the Nebraska Music Educators Association Leadership Academy from 2011 to 2012.

Wimmer succeeds Frank Tracz, who led the Kansas State band program for 33 years and helped elevate it to national prominence. Under Tracz, the K-State Marching Band earned the Sudler Trophy in 2015, one of the highest honors in collegiate marching band. The Wind Ensemble has also performed at elite venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, along with appearances at major national conferences.

Supported by his wife, Anna, and daughters Addison and Anora, Wimmer is set to guide the Pride of Wildcat Land and the entire Kansas State band program.

