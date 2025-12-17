Kansas State Football Scores Recruiting Win with Arley Morrell Commitment

Kansas State football picked up a major recruiting victory for its 2026 class this week. They landed an important in-state commitment at a position of immediate need. Tight end Arley Morrell officially pledged to the Wildcats on Monday, December 15. It was less than 24 hours after receiving his first offer from head coach Collin Klein.

A Whirlwind Recruitment For Kansas State Comes in Full Circle

Morrell’s commitment arrives at a crucial moment for Kansas State. The Wildcats had not yet secured a tight end in the 2026 class and are set to lose Brayden Loftin and Andrew Metzger to the transfer portal.

With that departure looming, Morrell fills a significant gap. It also provides the Wildcats with a long-term solution at a position that has traditionally played a key role in the offense. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, Morrell brings size, athleticism, and positional flexibility to Manhattan.

The Pratt, Kansas, native was originally committed to Colorado State before flipping his pledge and signing with Iowa State on December 3. That decision came after he had visited Kansas State for the homecoming game against TCU on October 11. However, no offer materialized at the time from the previous staff.

The landscape shifted quickly when Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell departed for Penn State. As a result, Morrell was released from his National Letter of Intent, reopening his recruitment just weeks after signing. Once back on the market, Morrell drew interest from multiple programs. It includes Auburn and Missouri, and he indicated to Rivals that he hoped to hear from Penn State as well.

The Wildcats had been recruiting Morrell for roughly two-and-a-half years, and once Klein extended an official offer, the process came full circle. Morrell wasted no time committing, locking in his future with the Wildcats almost immediately.

In-State Priority and Versatile Skill Set

Morrell’s decision also reinforces Kansas State’s emphasis on keeping top Kansas talent at home. He is rated as the second-best available player in the state of Kansas by the 247Sports Composite and ranks as the No. 57 tight end nationally in the 2026 class.

With his pledge, Morrell becomes the third Kansas native in the Wildcats’ 2026 group. He joined Mill Valley offensive lineman Lamarcus Barber and Blue Valley West athlete Lawson McGraw, both December signees.

During the most recent season, he totaled 36 receptions for 504 yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, he also carried the ball 46 times for 206 yards. That blend of receiving ability and rushing production highlights the versatility that makes him such an appealing fit for Kansas State’s offense.

Morrell is a three-sport athlete who competes in basketball and track. On the hardwood, he earned First Team All-State honors at the 4A level from KSHAA after averaging 20.3 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. In track, he participates in the triple jump, long jump, and the 4x400 relay.

Morrell becomes the 25th commitment in Kansas State’s 2026 recruiting class, and his decision stands as an early statement win for Collin Klein.

More from Kansas State On SI