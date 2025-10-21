Sunflower Showdown Alert: Only Limited Tickets Left for Kansas State vs. Kansas
The Sunflower Showdown is back, and excitement is building as Kansas State and Kansas prepare to face off in a pivotal Week 9 rivalry clash. Scheduled for Saturday, October 25, the game kicks off at 11 a.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. With tickets selling quickly, fans are urged to act fast to secure their spot at one of college football’s most storied matchups.
Rivalry Stakes Are High With Kansas State vs. Kansas Match-Up
Both teams come into the showdown with identical 2-2 records in Big 12 play, making this matchup critical for conference positioning. Kansas State enters the game at 3-4 overall, riding a 16-game winning streak over the Jayhawks.
Kansas, meanwhile, is 4-3 overall and will be looking to snap that long drought, with their last win over the Wildcats coming in 2008, a 52-21 triumph. And that combination of history, stakes, and fan energy makes the Sunflower Showdown a must-watch event each season.
Kansas State is coming off a solid performance in its last outing, defeating TCU 41-28 on October 11. The Wildcats’ offense, led by quarterback Avery Johnson and key playmakers on both sides of the ball, has been firing on all cylinders. The win over TCU has given them momentum as they prepare to travel to Lawrence for the rivalry tilt.
Kansas, on the other hand, struggled in its most recent game, falling 42-17 at the hands of Big 12 favorite Texas Tech. The Jayhawks will be eager to rebound in front of a home crowd. The team will be aiming to defend its pride and challenge Kansas State’s long-standing dominance. Both teams also come into the game well-rested. They had their bye week on October 18, allowing for focused preparation and strategy.
Ticket Availability and Pricing
As expected for a marquee rivalry game, tickets are flying off the shelves. Kansas State football tickets for the Sunflower Showdown start at $143 on StubHub. Especially with lower bowl seats ranging from $143 to $273.
Fans need to act quickly, as only a limited number of tickets remain. Visiting SI Tickets is the best way to secure a seat and experience the intensity of this historic matchup in person.
The 11 a.m. kickoff promises fast-paced, high-stakes football between two in-state rivals with conference implications on the line. Whether rooting for the Wildcats to extend their streak or the Jayhawks to finally break through, fans are in for a thrilling day of college football in Lawrence.
Remaining Schedule
October 25 @Kansas
November 1 Texas Tech
November 8 Open Date
November 15 @Oklahoma State
November 22 @Utah
November 29 Colorado
More from Kansas State On SI
Stay up to date with the Wildcats by bookmarking Kansas State On SI.