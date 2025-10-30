Texas Tech’s Head Coach Praises KansasState Coach Chris Klieman’s Leadership
The Kansas State Wildcats have built a reputation for being one of the most consistent programs in college football. That legacy, rooted in the Bill Snyder era, has continued under current head coach Chris Klieman. He has managed to maintain Kansas State’s identity while pushing the program forward. Though the Wildcats stumbled early this season, starting with a 1-3 record, they’ve recently caught fire. And winning three of their last four games and reminding the Big 12 that they’re not a team to overlook.
Joey McGuire Highlights K-State’s Culture
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire is one of the latest voices to praise Klieman’s leadership and the culture. During a recent press conference, McGuire spoke candidly about his respect for the Kansas State head coach and the way his team plays the game.
"I have a lot of respect for Coach Klieman," McGuire said. "I think he is one of the best coaches in the country. [Kansas State has an] absolutely incredible culture, they’re hard nosed."
Despite early setbacks, the Wildcats have rallied behind their veteran coach. Especially to put together one of the strongest midseason turnarounds in the conference.
Klieman’s Steady Leadership Driving the Wildcats Forward
As McGuire pointed out, the Wildcats are "playing their best football right now." After that rough 1-3 start, Klieman’s team regrouped and began to show the kind of execution and confidence that defined last year’s successful campaign. "They started off not the way they wanted to, they started off 1-3, and then you turn around and you look up. In the last four games, they’re 3-1," McGuire said.
That turnaround has come with an impressive offensive surge. The Wildcats have beaten UCF by 14 points, dropped a close game at Baylor, topped TCU by 13, and blown out in-state rival Kansas by 25. Their offense has been clicking, ranking fourth in the Big 12 in scoring during conference play at 34.4 points per game.
Overall, they sit eighth in total scoring at 31 points per game. It's surely a reflection of the steady improvements Klieman's staff has engineered in recent weeks. For coach Klieman, this midseason push is another example of his ability to build resilience and belief in his program.
The Wildcats’ turnaround has been driven by the same traits that defined Klieman’s success at North Dakota State. And now, with momentum building and Big 12 competition heating up, Kansas State looks poised to keep climbing the standings.
More from Kansas State On SI
Stay up to date with the Wildcats by bookmarking Kansas State On SI.