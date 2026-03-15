Every Big 12 Team’s Odds to Win March Madness (Arizona, Houston, and Iowa State All Set as Top Contenders)

It's Sunday night before the NCAA Tournament begins, which means we have brackets in our hands!

All 68 teams to compete in this year's tournament have been selected, including eight teams from the Big 12. Not only that, but three of the top eight seeded teams hail from this conference. The Big 12 was looked at as the most competitive conference in all of college basketball this season, and now they have a great chance to prove it.

The Arizona Wildcats were a top team in the national all season, and they capped off their season with a Big 12 Tournament championship, beating Iowa State and Houston in the semifinals and final, earning the automatic bid and a No. 1 seed. The Cyclones and Cougars were both right behind Arizona in the conference, resulting in both teams being awarded a No. 2 seed.

The Kansas Jayhawks will enter the Tournament as a No. 4 seed. They have one of the best players in the country in Darryn Peterson, and when they're at their best, they can compete with anyone. They proved that with wins against the likes of Iowa State, Texas Tech, Houston, and Arizona this season.

Texas Tech earned an at-large bid and a No. 5 seed with impressive regular-season wins against Houston, Iowa State, and Houston. Some questionable losses to UCF and Arizona State hurt their seeding, but what will hurt them the most in the tournament will be the fact that their best player, JT Toppin, is sidelined for the rest of the season with an injury.

BYU is another team that suffered from a tough injury, losing Richie Saunders for the year. The good news, the Cougars still have the top scorer in the nation, SJ Dybantsa, to lead them in a hopeful deep run. The Cougars earned a No. 6 seed and will face the winner of Texas vs. NC State in the Round of 64.

Two more Big 12 teams will be competing in the NCAA Tournament, but neither is expected to be a threat to make the Final Four. TCU was given a No. 9 seed and will face Ohio State in the opening round, and UCF will take on UCLA as a No. 10 seed.

There are three Big 12 teams in the East Region, two teams in both the Midwest Region and West Region, and one team each in the South Region.

Big 12 Teams in March Madness

Arizona (No. 1 Seed in West Region)

Houston (No. 2 Seed in South Region)

Iowa State (No. 2 Seed in Midwest Region)

Kansas (No. 4 Seed in East Region)

Texas Tech (No. 5 Seed in the Midwest Region)

BYU (No. 6 Seed in West Region)

TCU (No. 9 Seed in East Region)

UCF (No. 10 Seed in East Region)

Odds for Each Big 12 Team to Win March Madness

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Arizona +400

Houston +1000

Iowa State +1500

Kansas +7500

Texas Tech +13000

BYU +13000

TCU +30000

UCF +30000

You don't need me to tell you that Arizona has a great chance to win the National Championship, but I want you to consider the Iowa State Cyclones as a great bet to make at +1500.

Iowa State took Arizona down to the wire in the Big 12 semifinals, and their numbers are off the charts heading into the NCAA Tournament. They rank 19th in effective field goal percentage, third in defensive efficiency, and fourth in extra scoring chances per game at +7.1.

They have all the makings of a National Champion, so I think they're worth a look at 15-1 at DraftKings.

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