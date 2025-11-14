Three reasons why Kansas State will Win; Three Reasons why Kansas State will lose vs. Oklahoma State
With its lofty season goals gone, Kansas State is trying to finish its season with a notable accomplishment — bowl eligibility.
Teams need six wins for bowl eligibility. Kansas State is 4-5, 3-3 in the Big 12, with three regular-season games remaining, two on the road. The Wildcats have to win two of the three games for bowl eligibility, and that means winning at least one away game.
Remaining games include two teams with losing records and 15th-ranked Utah, which is 7-2. When your record is 4-5, nothing should be taken for granted.
The Wildcats’ remaining schedule:
* Nov. 15: At Oklahoma State (1-8, 0-6 Big 12)
* Nov. 22: At No. 15 Utah (7-2, 4-2)
* Nov. 29: Colorado (3-7, 1-6)
K-State is a 20.5-point favorite at most sportsbooks over the 1-8, 0-6 Cowboys.
For every game, we will give you three reasons the Wildcats will win, and three reasons they won’t.
Why Kansas State will win
Battle of the bye weeks
Last week was K-State’s third bye this season. The Wildcats should be rested. They lost their last game to Texas Tech, 43-20, on Nov. 1.
OSU also was on its bye after losing at Kansas, 38-21.
But when your talent is superior, as Kansas State’s is, you have the advantage.
“I think everybody would agree three [byes] was probably too many,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said at a news conference this week.
“You get into a rhythm and want to play. When we played early in August [lost against Iowa State in Dublin], we knew we had three bye weeks, but it’s hard to get into a rhythm. We’re going to play three games in a row. I’m glad we’re able to do that.”
Bye weeks give injured players time to heal, and Klieman is looking for production against Oklahoma State from safety VJ Payne, seventh-year offensive lineman Taylor Poitier, and linebacker Des Purnell.
K-State’s best matchup
Despite its up-and-down season, Kansas State can score points. The Wildcats average 29.8 points per game, ranking 59th out of 136 in the nation.
Across the line will be the best possible matchup — the Oklahoma State defense. The Cowboys are allowing 38.78 points per game, the second worst in the nation.
Another factor: OSU’s offense is ranked last in the Big 12. The Cowboys average 15.2 points per game.
Bowl game possibility
If trying to get to a bowl game isn’t enough motivation for the Wildcats …
“Our kids are smart enough to know what we have to do, but we can’t focus on what is three weeks from now,” Klieman said. “We need to focus on today and on what we need to do this week to be successful.”
If the Wildcats are as focused as their coach, they should be in good shape.
Why Oklahoma State will win
Zane Flores
K-State tried to recruit Flores, a freshman from Gretna, Neb. He had the best game of his career in OSU’s last game. Flores completed 22-of-28 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns against Kansas.
Because of injuries, Flores has played in only six games. Having stability at quarterback and maybe playing with some confidence after his performance in the last game could spark the Cowboys.
Playing hard for interim coach
The Cowboys have played with emotion for interim coach Doug Meacham. He replaced Mike Gundy, who was fired Sept. 23, during his 21st season at OSU. Still, the Cowboys have lost eight consecutive games since winning the opener over UT Martin, 27-7.
Oklahoma State hasn’t won a Big 12 game in two seasons. If there still is motivation among the Cowboys, maybe their interim coach can bring it out of them. Meacham said he is impressed how the Cowboys have stuck together through adversity.
“I’m impressed with it, but that was kind of one of the things I was assigned to do,” Meacham said at a news conference this week.
“You didn’t want anything to happen that’s catastrophic, and have a walkout, or something crazy which could occur.
“It’s just a testament to the guys we brought in here. They are good kids, and they’re all different. Nowadays, they come from all over the place.
“It used to just be that they’re from either Texas or Oklahoma. Now they’re from all over the globe. So, for them to kind of bake together as they have, in a short matter of time, it’s good to know we picked some of the right guys.”
OSU hasn’t played at home game in nearly a month. Maybe the home crowd will help.
No Dylan Edwards for K-State
Wildcats star running back Dylan Edwards, who went through an injury-plagued season, decided to redshirt and leave K-State. His absence could make things a little easier for the Cowboys.
“Last week, he decided to redshirt and that he was going to leave the program,” Klieman said. “I wish him well. It’s unfortunate, but I wish him well.”
The Cowboys are looking for any edge to acquire their second win. Maybe this will be it.
The winner: Kansas State desperately needs this victory and has the talent edge to get it. Bowl eligibility is out there … within reach. The Wildcats won’t be denied. K-State 34, Oklahoma State 17.
