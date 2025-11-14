Three-Star International DL Discusses his Commitment to Kansas State
Adrian Bekibele, a three-star defensive lineman from RIG American Academy in Sweden, attended a Kansas State football camp in Manhattan on June 15. After making a strong impression with his outstanding performance, he received an offer from the Wildcats. On November 3, following his official visit the previous weekend, he announced his commitment to Kansas State. I caught up with Bekibele to discuss his official visit and his decision to commit to the Wildcats.
His recruitment
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Bekibele is the captain of the Swedish National Team and received his first offer from the University of Buffalo in 2023. He is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, and On3/Rivals. "My recruiting process went smoothly. I got my first offer in the summer of 2023 from Buffalo. I'm a part of a group called PPI Recruits, and every summer, they have a so-called Dreamchaser tour. On that tour, we drove all around the United States to compete at different football camps. When we arrived in Manhattan, Kansas, I had already done a few camps, which included attending Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska, South Carolina, and Miami, " Bekilbe said.
Kansas State camp and receiving his offer from the Wildcats
The Wildcat's camp was a good one for Bekibele. He performed well and caught the attention of Defensive Tackles coach Mike Tuiasosopo. "I was offered by Coach Tui, and he liked me a lot. I felt right away that this is a place I can see myself at. He wanted to get to know me more, and he was interested in learning more about how we play football in Sweden and Europe. Over there, we have our season during the spring. It is less competitive, and there are fewer teams for sure. Also, it is more of a hobby than taking it fully seriously."
Bekibele also had the opportunity to meet with Defensive Ends coach Buddy Wyatt during the camp and enjoyed working with both him and Tuiasosopo. "I have a great relationship with both of them, and I think we are going to do great things together. I like how they coach as a duo and that they complement each other well."
His official visit to Manhattan
Bekibele visited the Little Apple from October 31 to November 2 during the Wildcats' game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and was impressed by what he saw. "My visit went really well! I felt the familiar atmosphere right away, and it just kept on getting better. The highlight of the visit was, for sure, the game day atmosphere. I was so stunned by how engaging the fans were and how loud they were as well. Defensive lineman Truman Griffith was my player host and showed me around campus. We spoke a lot about how the culture was there, as well as the coaches. I also had my meeting with Coach Klieman (Head Coach Chris Klieman) that Sunday, which went great!"
Committing to Kansas State
Bekibele committed to the Wildcats, choosing them over offers from Buffalo, Georgia, Florida, and Sacramento State. He stated that the decision was an easy one to make. "For me, the decision was easy. I felt right away what football means here, and it's exactly what I want: the hospitality, coaching staff, culture, and the fans." He adds to a Kansas State recruiting class that is currently ranked 52nd overall and 10th in the Big 12 by On3/Rivals.