Iowa State vs. BYU Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 21

There are a couple of big games set to take place in the Big 12 on Saturday, and one of them is a matchup between the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones and the No. 23 BYU Cougars.

Iowa State is coming off two massive wins against Kansas and Houston, and now they can string together a third impressive victory against BYU. Meanwhile, the Cougars have started to falter, losing three of their last five games, and now they have to find a way to win games with Richie Saunders sidelined.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.

Iowa State vs. BYU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Iowa State -3.5 (-110)

BYU +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Iowa State -188

BYU +155

Total

OVER 155.5 (-115)

UNDER 155.5 (-105)

Iowa State vs. BYU How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 21

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Marriott Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Iowa State Record: 23-3 (10-3 in Big 12)

BYU Record: 19-7 (7-6 in Big 12)

Iowa State vs. BYU Betting Trends

Iowa State is 6-2 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Iowa State's last five games

BYU is 4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. Iowa State

Iowa State is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games

BYU is 0-5 ATS in its last five home games

Iowa State vs. BYU Key Player to Watch

Robert Wright III, G - BYU Cougars

Of course, the most important player for BYU on Saturday will be its star freshman, AJ Dybantsa, but there's an argument to be made that the play of Robert Wright III will have a bigger impact on the outcome of this game. With Saunders sidelined, Wright needs to carry the bulk of the workload in BYU's back court to allow Dybantsa to do what he can in the front court. Wright was held to just 13 points while shooting 38.5% from the field against Arizona. He needs to have a bounce-back performance tonight.

Iowa State vs. BYU Prediction and Pick

In my opinion, Iowa State still doesn't get the respect it deserves in the betting market. The Cyclones come into this game ranking 11th in effective field goal percentage and sixth in defensive efficiency, one of the very few teams in the country this season that is elite on both sides of the court.

One of the things I like most about Iowa State is its ability to create extra scoring chances through strong rebounding and forcing turnovers. The Cyclones are fifth in the country in that stat, creating +6.7 extra scoring chances per game. BYU ranks just 61st in that metric at +2.6.

The Cougars are trending in the wrong direction, and their injuries are starting to pile up. Iowa State will be too much for them to handle on Saturday night.

Pick: Iowa State -3.5 (-110)

