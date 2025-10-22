Where Kansas State Stands in National College Football Rankings for Week 9
Kansas State enjoyed its bye last week. Now, it’s back to business before taking on rival Kansas on Saturday. An added bonus from having a week off: In ESPN’s Football Power Index odds, the Wildcats’ odds increased to win six games and become bowl eligible.
ESPN’S FPI increased K-State’s odds from 49 percent to 51.9 percent. Last week, after a 41-28 win over visiting TCU on Oct. 11, the Wildcats’ odds for winning six games jumped from 26 percent to 49 percent.
This week, K-State improved in two of the five rankings we monitor, stayed the same in two rankings and fell in one ranking.
Each Wednesday, we’ll take a look at where seven national polls and rankings place Kansas State’s football team. K-State remained exactly the same this week, ranking 53rd in an average of five polls (K-State didn’t receive votes in the AP Top 25 or Coaches Poll). Last week, K-State averaged 53.
Kansas State’s best ranking is 40 in ESPN’s Football Power Index, an increase of three spots from last week. The Wildcats’ worst ranking is 64 in The Athletic’s rankings of all 136 FBS teams. Last week, K-State also was 64 in The Athletic rankings.
The polls we monitor are:
* Associated Press
* The Athletic
* CBS Sports
* US LBM Coaches Poll
* ESPN’s Football Power Index
* ESPN’s SP+ rankings
* Massey Ratings
Associated Press Top 25
The Wildcats again were not ranked by the AP this week. K-State was ranked 17th in the AP’s preseason poll but dropped out of the Top 25 after their Week Zero loss to Iowa State, 24-21, in Dublin.
The Athletic
Kansas State remained the same at 64 in The Athletic’s ranking of all 136 FBS teams. In The Athletic’s preseason poll, Kansas State was ranked 21st.
CBS Sports 136 Rankings
The Wildcats remained at 61.
US LBM Coaches Poll
The Coaches Poll, which had Kansas State at No. 20 in the preseason, does not have the Wildcats ranked, not even in “others receiving votes.”
ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)
K-State improved from 43 to 40.
Here are FPI’s odds for Kansas State (updated weekly). The Wildcats’ odds increased in two categories and remained the same in the other four.
* 51.9 percent chance of winning six games, which would be bowl eligibility (last week it was 49.2 percent)
* 5.6 projected wins to 6.4 projected losses (last week it was 5.5 projected wins to 6.5 projected losses)
* 0.3 percent chance of winning the Big 12 championship (same as last week)
* 0.3 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of making the national championship game (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of winning the national championship (same as last week)
ESPN’s SP+ rankings
K-State is ranked 53, down from last week’s ranking of 48.
According to rankings creator Bill Connelly, SP+ is “a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing.
“It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you’re lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you’re strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise.”
Massey Ratings
K-State is ranked 47, up two spots from last week.
