For K-State, the Numbers Tell the Story
When you check the stats, you can see a reason why Kansas State’s football team is 1-3. Stats are never a true barometer of a team, because they can be unintentionally misleading. But sometimes the numbers tell a greater truth about a team’s shortcomings.
K-State’s numbers are mediocre on both sides of the ball. In every measurable statistic, the Wildcats are proverbially underwater. There really isn’t a stat the Wildcats can latch onto and say, “This is our strength, this is where we turn this thing around.”
This thing is pretty gloomy for a team that started the season ranked 17th in the AP Preseason Top 25 Poll. This is the Wildcats’ worst start since 1989, 36 years statistically speaking.
“It sucks,” K-State coach Chris Klieman said at his weekly news conference Monday. “Let’s be honest. We all know it does.
"We’ve got to dig ourselves out of it. There’s no reason for me to point fingers. I mean, it is what it is. We've got to figure this out.
“The optimism would say, ‘We’ve been within a score of every loss we have.’ That’s easy to say, but we’re not playing well enough to win those games.
“We haven’t earned those wins. We’ve earned the loss. Because we haven’t played well enough, we lose by three points or six points. We have to do some things and find some things to win those games and earn those wins.”
Rough road for Wildcats
K-State’s road doesn’t get any easier Saturday. Undefeated UCF comes to town at 3-0 and looking every bit of a Big 12 contender.
K-State started the season slowly with a 24-21, Week Zero loss to 22nd-ranked Iowa State in Dublin, in a game that could have gone either way. All four Wildcats games have been decided by one score.
“They got us by a field goal, but they’re a really good football team,” Klieman said about Iowa State.
Klieman said the Wildcats used the bye week to regroup and refocus. They practiced in pads three days last week, looking for answers but also willing to keep their physical game on point.
“That’s where we’re all — meaning fans, players and coaches — are frustrated, because we all feel we’re better than what we’re showing. But you better act upon it,” Klieman said.
“Words are one thing, but you have to act upon it. You have to go whip that guy across from you one-on-one, and that’s what we’re not doing right now.”
Deep dive into the numbers
Let’s start with Kansas State’s offense. K-State’s passing offense is its best facet. It’s ranked 81st in the nation (out of 136 teams), averaging 212.8 yards per game. Quarterback Avery Johnson has thrown for 851 yards on 77-of-127 passing. He has six touchdown passes and one interception.
Running the ball has been a problem. The Wildcats are ranked 118th at 108 yards per game. They have 432 yards on 98 attempts. There are eight individuals who have gained more yards. Navy leads the nation in rushing with 375.3 yards per game.
In total offense, the Wildcats rank 115th at 320.8 yards per game. Florida State leads the nation at 628.7 yards per game— nearly double.
K-State ranks 90th in scoring offense at 26.2 points per game. FSU leads the nation at 58.0 points per game. Again, double.
Defensive stats are better than offensive stats
Defense hasn’t saved the day for the Wildcats, although their defensive numbers are better than the offense.
In total defense, K-State ranks 68th, allowing 352.8 yards per game. Minnesota leads the country at 177.7 yards per game.
In scoring defense, K-State is tied for 85th, allowing 26.5 points per game. The top-ranked team in scoring defense is fellow Big 12 member BYU, at 5.33 points per game.
At his news conference, Klieman mentioned other dismal stats. K-State ranks 122nd in first downs and 96th in preventing first downs. K-State ranks 120th in third-down conversion percentage and 76th in third-down defensive conversion percentage.
Those numbers tell you K-State drives stall, thus a ranking of 131st in time of possession. It’s a tough way to win. An optimist might suggest the Wildcats have been fortunate to hang so close in their four games.
But, as they say, it’s getting late early for the Wildcats.